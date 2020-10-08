Man drowns on Truman Lake
A Clinton man drowned at 3 a.m. Tuesday on Truman Lake in Henry County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, John R. Everhart, 51, of Clinton, was involved in an incident where he voluntarily exited his Lifetime Pacer Kayak on Truman Lake, 40 to 50 feet from the Deepwater Boat Ramp, to swim to shore. Everhart failed to swim to shore and sank.
Everhart was pronounced deceased by Henry County Deputy Coroner Dain Sisk at the Deepwater boat ramp.
Man dies in Benton crash
A man died in a crash at 11:35 a.m. Wednesday in Benton County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Gregory S. Heimsoth, 53, of Stover, was driving east on state Route JJ at state Route A when he “possibly experienced” a medical issue and missed the stop sign before his vehicle traveled off the road.
Heimsoth was pronounced dead at the scene by Benton County Coroner Weston Miller.
One injured in Johnson crash
A woman was injured in a crash at 6:23 p.m. Wednesday in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Erica G. Hook, 17, of Warrensburg, was driving west on U.S. Route 50, west of Northeast 501st Road, when she slowed to make a turn into a private drive and her vehicle began to slide. Her vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and struck a rock.
Hook suffered minor injuries and was taken to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg by the Johnson County Ambulance District.
One injured in Pettis crash
A man was injured in a crash at 8:35 p.m. Wednesday in Pettis County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Ruben J. Logan, 22, of Mora, was driving south in the 28900 block of South Grand Avenue when his vehicle left the roadway and came to rest in a ditch.
Logan suffered minor injuries and was taken to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg by the Pettis County Ambulance District.
One injured in Pettis crash
A woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 10 a.m. Thursday on U.S. Route 65 in Pettis County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Miranda K. Marshall, 22, of Sedalia, was driving east on U.S. Route 65 at state Route V when she failed to yield to a northbound vehicle driven by Malanna K. Johnston, 28, of Warsaw, who was crossing the northbound lanes from the median crossover. The front of Johnston’s vehicle struck the front left side of Marshall’s before both vehicles traveled off the right side of the road.
Johnston suffered minor injuries and was taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center in Sedalia by the Pettis County Ambulance District.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
