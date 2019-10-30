One injured in Johnson accident
A woman was injured early in a two-vehicle accident at 12:38 p.m. Tuesday in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Destiny J. Crain, 23, of Holden, was driving eastbound on state Route 58 at Southwest 601st Road behind another eastbound vehicle driven by Suhr Hermank, 77, of Concordia.
Crain attempted to pass Suhr when Suhr changed lanes and struck Crain’s vehicle as they began moving back over.
Crain suffered minor injuries and was taken by the Johnson County Ambulance District to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.