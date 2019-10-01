Woman seriously injured in Morgan accident
A woman was seriously injured in an accident at 10:20 p.m. Friday in Morgan County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol Report, Rachel D. Randall, 28, of Smithton, was traveling southbound on state Route 135, six-tenths of a mile north of Wolf Lane when her vehicle crossed the centerline. It then traveled off the roadway, struck a ditch, and overturned.
Randall suffered serious injuries and was transported to Bothwell Regional Health Center by Mid-Mo Ambulance District.
Sedalia teen hurt in local crash
A Sedalia 18-year-old woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident at 1:52 p.m. Friday in Sedalia.
According to a Sedalia Police Department report, officers were dispatched to a vehicle accident on West Broadway Boulevard at South Moniteau Avenue. Christopher A. Wilke, 33, of Belton, was attempting to make a left turn from southbound Moniteau Avenue onto eastbound West Broadway. Netanya P. Martinez, 18, of Sedalia, was traveling westbound on West Broadway in the inside lane. Wilke began his turn but collided with Martinez’s vehicle in the intersection. Martinez’s vehicle spun and struck a pedestrian who was standing in the center lane waiting to cross West Broadway. The pedestrian was knocked back several feet. A second pedestrian was not struck but was injured evading the vehicle.
Martinez was transferred to Bothwell Regional Health Center by the Pettis County Ambulance District. Wilke declined treatment. The first pedestrian had injuries to their head, arms and legs and the second injured their wrist.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sedalia Police Department reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
