Two hurt in Pettis crash
Two people suffered moderate injuries in a two-vehicle crash at 6:18 p.m. Saturday in Pettis County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Doretta F. Davis, 61, of Sedalia, was driving north on Walnut Grove Road at Quarry Road. She stopped to make a left turn at the top of a hillcrest as a northbound vehicle driven by Daniel E. Leisen, 35, of Hughesville, began to top the hillcrest. Leisen struck Davis’ vehicle.
Leisen was taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center and Davis was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital.
Reports indicate both drivers were wearing a seat belt.
Marshall woman hurt in accident
A Marshall woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident at 3:32 p.m. Monday in Pettis County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Luis E. Reyes Pimentel, 45, of Marshall, was driving south on U.S. Route 65 at Angus Drive and began to slow for a stopped vehicle. Reyes’ vehicle overtook a southbound semi-truck driven by Mitchell L. Moore, 54, of Houstonia, and his vehicle began to slide.
Yesenia E. Reyes Sandoval, 40, was taken by private vehicle to an unknown hospital with minor injuries.
Reports indicate all parties were wearing a seat belt.
Two hurt in Johnson accident
Two men were injured in a single-vehicle accident at 8:14 p.m. Monday in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Jacob R. Adamson, 21, of Knob Noster, was driving east on U.S. Route 50 east of state Route 13 when his vehicle traveled off the right side of the road, down an embankment and struck a tree.
Adamson and a passenger, Sean L. Tinsley, 19, of Caladonia, were both taken to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg with minor injuries.
Reports indicate both men were wearing a seat belt.
Lincoln man hurt in crash
A Lincoln man suffered moderate injuries in a single-vehicle accident at 5:55 p.m. Tuesday in Benton County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Terry E. Trester, 31, was driving east on state Route AC one mile east of Hansen Avenue when he lost control of his vehicle while attempting to avoid several deer in the road. His vehicle traveled off the left side of the road, struck a ditch, overturned and came to rest on its wheels.
Trester, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by Life Flight to Lake Regional Hospital in Camdenton for his injuries.
Man hurt in Moniteau crash
A Jefferson City man was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 11:50 a.m. Saturday in Moniteau County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Homer Cavitte, 40, was driving east on state Route T about 150 feet east of Kubli Road when his vehicle traveled off the right side of the road. He overcorrected and his vehicle traveled off the left side of the road and overturned.
Cavitte, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by ambulance to Capital Region Hospital in Jefferson City with minor injuries.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
