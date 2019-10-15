Woman seriously injured in Henry County accident
A woman was seriously injured in an ATV accident Saturday evening in Henry County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Kimberly A. Martin, 34, of Blue Springs, was driving a 2017 Polaris Razor XP1000 ATV at a residence in the 200 block of Southwest state Route K when she lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle overturned, ejecting Martin.
Martin suffered serious injuries and was taken to Belton Research Hospital by ambulance.
The report states Martin was not wearing a safety device.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.