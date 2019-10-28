Two suffer minor injuries in Pettis County crash
Two people were injured in a Pettis County crashat 7:50 p.m. Friday.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, two vehicles were driving westbound on U.S. Route 50 at Prairie Grove Road. The second vehicle, driven by Carrie L. Horner, 35, of California, sideswiped the other vehicle, driven by Larry J. Hitchcock, 38, of Arkansas, on the passenger side.
Horner and her juvenile passenger, 11, suffered minor injuries and were transported to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg by Pettis County Ambulance District.
Two juveniles injured in Johnson County crash
Two teenagers were injured in a Johnson County crash at 4:15 a.m. Sunday.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a 16-year-old juvenile was driving southbound on state Route 131, south of Northwest 90th Road, when they failed to negotiate a curve. The vehicle crossed the center line and began to skid. It then traveled off the right side of the road and struck a tree.
The driver and their 14-year-old passenger suffered moderate injuries and were taken to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg by Johnson County Ambulance District.
Two injured in Henry County crash
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident at 8:05 a.m. Monday in Henry County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Jessica L. Schuler, 41, of Windsor, was driving west on state Route 52 at Northeast 601 Road when she slowed to make a left turn. Veronica B. Flor, 28, of Clinton, was also driving westbound behind Schuler and attempted to pass Schuler’s vehicle and struck her vehicle. Both vehicles overturned and came to rest on Northeast 601 Road.
Schuler suffered minor injuries and was taken to Golden Valley Hospital in Clinton by emergency medical services. Flor also suffered minor injuries and was taken to Golden Valley Hospital by private vehicle.
One seriously injured in Henry County accident
A Clinton man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle accident at 1:05 p.m. Monday in Henry County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Elvin A. Ritter, 81, of Clinton, was partially in the driver compartment of a vehicle in the 900 block of East Division Road. The vehicle rolled backward, causing Ritter to fall from the vehicle. Ritter became trapped under the front left tire of the vehicle.
Ritter suffered serious injuries and was taken to University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
