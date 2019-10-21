One seriously injured in Benton crash
A Cole Camp man was seriously injured in a crash Saturday evening in Benton County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Timothy B. Stutes, 42, was driving westbound on state Route 52 west of Dodge Pond Avenue when his vehicle crossed the centerline and struck another vehicle driven by Connie L. Corpening, 65, of Cole Camp. Stutes’s vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned, striking a fence. Corpening’s vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a fence.
Stutes suffered serious injuries and was taken to Centerpoint Hospital in Independence. Corpening suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
