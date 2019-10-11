Clinton man seriously injured in Henry County crash
A Clinton man was seriously injured in a crash late Thursday morning in Henry County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Donald Ramirez, 36, of Sedalia, was driving westbound on state Route 52 when his vehicle crossed the centerline. His vehicle crossed into the path of another eastbound vehicle driven by Quintin C. Combs, 22, and struck it. Comb’s vehicle rotated and overturned several times.
Combs suffered serious injuries and was taken to Research Medical Center in Kansas City by emergency medical services. Ramirez suffered minor injuries and was taken to Golden Valley Hospital in Clinton by emergency medical services.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
