This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
6:44 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 1400 block of West 32nd Street for a subject who was unconscious at the wheel of a vehicle. The caller was unsure if the person was still breathing. After an investigation, the subject was arrested for driving while intoxicated. Marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found in the vehicle during a search. Victor Gutsman, 23, of the 26500 block of Dexter Drive, was arrested for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Incidents
Oct. 5
8:08 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 1600 block of Irene Circle for the report of a stolen vehicle. The victim said sometime overnight their black 2014 Ford Explorer was stolen from in front of their residence. The victim was unsure if the vehicle was unlocked but the keys were inside it. The victim also had a firearm and military equipment inside the vehicle estimated to be approximately worth $2,080. The vehicle was valued at $22,000. There were no suspects at the time of the police report.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
Oct. 6
12:05 a.m.: Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of Ohio Avenue and Missouri Avenue and the driver of the vehicle started to pull over but then fled. A short pursuit took place and the driver fled on foot from the vehicle in the area of Hamm Avenue and Ohio Avenue. Levi Markes, of Sedalia, was identified as the driver. Deputies are requesting charges of felony resisting arrest and felony driving while revoked/suspended. Anyone with information on Markes’ whereabouts should contact the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office at 660-827-0052 or the TIPS hotline at 660-827-TIPS (8477).
11:34 p.m.: Deputies were given information about a female subject with a probation and parole warrant who was believed to be in the area of Broadway Boulevard and Hancock Avenue. Deputies located the vehicle the suspect was seen in and the driver said they did not know who the suspect was. The suspect was located walking on West Third Street with the assistance of the Sedalia Police Department. The suspect said they had drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine in their purse in the vehicle she was seen in. The driver of the vehicle, Justin Peel, 24, was located and arrested on hindering the prosecution of a felony. The suspect, Shelila R. Swope, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
Oct. 5
1:08 a.m.: Ronald E. Barker, 43, of Clinton, was arrested in Henry County for felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, and no seat belt.
Oct. 6
2:05 a.m.: Andrew T. Chapman, 28, of California, Missouri, was arrested in Moniteau County for failure to drive on the right half of the roadway resulting in a motor vehicle crash, no insurance, driving while intoxicated.
10 a.m.: Robert C. Barnes, 24, of Kansas City, was arrested in Johnson County for felony possession of a defaced firearm, felony unlawful use of a weapon, felony possession of a controlled substance, felony tampering with a motor vehicle, and felony resisting arrest.
