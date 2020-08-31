One seriously injured in Johnson crash
A man was seriously injured in a crash at 5:25 a.m. Friday in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Dylan B. Roehl, 19, of St. Charles, was driving east on U.S. Route 50, east of Devasher Road, when he fell asleep, causing the vehicle to travel off the left side of the road. The vehicle then returned to the roadway and traveled off the right side where it began overturning. As the vehicle overturned it struck a utility pole, fence and tree before coming to rest.
Roehl suffered serious injuries and was taken to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg by Johnson County Ambulance District.
Two injured in Pettis crash
Two Sedalians were injured in a crash at 1:50 p.m. Friday in Pettis County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Diane J. Mangiaruca, 58, was driving on U.S. Route 65 at 20th Street when she suffered a medical condition and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle then traveled off the roadway and through a fence.
Mangiaruca suffered minor injuries and was taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center in Sedalia by Pettis County Ambulance District. Her 14-year-old passenger also suffered minor injuries but refused treatment.
One injured in Morgan crash
A man was injured in a crash at 12:01 a.m. Saturday in Morgan County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Tony (last name unknown) was driving east on state Route O, a quarter-mile east of Towering Oaks Road, when his vehicle traveled off the left side of the road and struck a tree.
A passenger, Kyle K. Shartzer, 22, of Kansas, suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach by ambulance.
One injured, arrested in Johnson crash
A man was injured and arrested in a crash at 5:45 a.m. Saturday in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Ronald C. Smith, 27, of Windsor, was driving south on state Route 23, north of Southeast Route D, and his vehicle was traveling in the wrong direction. His vehicle then traveled off the left side of the roadway and then returned to the road. Smith overcorrected, causing the vehicle to travel off the left side of the road and overturn. While overturning the vehicle struck several small trees.
Smith suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg by private vehicle.
Smith was arrested at 7:16 a.m. in Johnson County for driving while intoxicated, failure to drive on the right half of the road and no seat belt.
One injured in two-vehicle crash
A woman was injured in a crash at 1:47 p.m. Saturday in a two-vehicle crash in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Charlette J. Brandt, 53, of Knob Noster, was driving north on state Route 13 and was turning at Northwest 730 Road in front of another northbound vehicle driven by Pamela J. Miller, 21, of Knob Noster. Miller’s vehicle struck Brandt’s.
Brandt suffered minor injuries and was taken to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg.
Three injured in Morgan crash
Three individuals were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 2:10 p.m. Sunday in Morgan County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Destiny R. Schaumburg, 18, of Lake Ozark, was driving southbound on state Route 5 and was stopped at a stop sign when she failed to yield to a westbound vehicle on U.S. Route 50 driven by Shelbie E. Stafford, 30, of Eldon. Stafford’s vehicle struck Schaumburg’s.
Schaumburg suffered serious injuries and was taken to University Hospital in Columbia by MU Transport. Stafford suffered moderate injuries and was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Jefferson City by ambulance. Stafford’s passenger Adrian K. Patterson, 29, of Tuscumbia, suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center in Sedalia by ambulance.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
