One injured in Moniteau crash
A man was injured in a crash at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Moniteau County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Gary D. Myers, 44, of California, Missouri, was driving a motorcycle southbound on state Route F, 153 feet south of state Route MM, when his vehicle struck the rear of another southbound vehicle driven by David L. Ratcliff, 71, of California, Missouri. Myers' vehicle then traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
Myers suffered minor injuries and was taken by Mid-Mo Ambulance District to Capital Region Medical Center in Jefferson City.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
