One injured in Saline tractor crash
A man was injured in a tractor and vehicle crash at 9:57 a.m. Thursday in Saline county.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Michael J. Keller, 24, of Kansas City, Kansas, was driving east on I-70 at mile marker 64.2 when he slowed due to traffic congestion. The back of his vehicle was struck by an eastbound tractor driven by Vladimir A. Rukavishnikov, 63, of Lexington, Kentucky. Rukavishnikov’s vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and overturned.
Rukavishnikov suffered minor injuries and was taken to Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall by emergency medical services.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
