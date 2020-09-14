Passenger suffers moderate injuries in Monday accident
A Sedalia man suffered moderate injuries in a two-vehicle accident at 6:53 a.m. Monday in Pettis County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Jonathan E. Jamison 26, of Sedalia, was driving west on Grand Avenue at U.S. Route 65 when his vehicle traveled into the path of a southbound vehicle driven by John A. Lappin, 58, of Marshall. Lappin’s vehicle struck Jamison’s vehicle. Following the impact, Lappin’s vehicle came to a stop in the roadway and Jamison’s vehicle struck a stop sign before traveling off the roadway.
Lappin and Jamison were both transported to Bothwell Regional Health Center by Pettis County Ambulance for treatment of minor injuries. Caleb L. Brehm, 23, a passenger in Jamison’s vehicle, was transported by PCAD to University Hospital in Columbia.
Motorcycle accident results in serious injuries
A man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle accident at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in Henry County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Marcus F. Rager, 73, of Blairstown, was driving south in the 800 block of Northwest 771 Road when he failed to negotiate a curve and his motorcycle overturned. Ragar’s motorcycle came to rest in a ditch.
Ragar, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken by Life Flight to Research Medical Center in Kansas City.
Whiteman resident injured in two-vehicle accident
Two women were injured in a two-vehicle accident at 5:39 p.m. Sunday in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Danielle M. Hillier, 43, of Warrensburg, was driving east on state Route DD when she failed to yield to a westbound vehicle driven by Brittany M. Novinger, 20, of Whiteman Air Force Base. Novinger was attempting to turn left onto County Road SE 341. Novinger entered the path of Hillier’s vehicle. Contact was made to the left-front corner of each vehicle before the cars came to a stop in the roadway.
Novinger was transported by Johnson County Ambulance District to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg with minor injuries. Hiller also suffered minor injuries but refused treatment on scene.
Two hurt in Henry crash
A Clinton woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident at 10:55 a.m. Friday in Henry County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Whitney J. French, 21, was turning northbound onto state Route 13 from state Route N, about 5 miles north of Clinton, when she failed to yield for a stop sign and pulled into the path of a southbound vehicle on Route 13 driven by Darryll L. Moore, 59, of Fort Worth, Texas. Moore’s truck struck the side of French’s car. Both vehicles came to a rest on the side of the road.
French was taken by ambulance to Research Medical Center in Kansas City. Moore suffered minor injuries and was also taken by ambulance to Research Medical Center.
Man hurt in deer-vehicle crash
A Warrensburg man was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 2:40 p.m. Sunday in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Parker C. Stade, 37, was driving north on Southeast 581 Road, about 2,900 feet north of state Route DD, when he avoided a deer in the road by laying his motorcycle on its side.
Stade was taken by private vehicle to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg with minor injuries.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri state Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.