Houstonia man injured in accident
A Houstonia resident suffered moderate injuries in a single-vehicle accident at 5:28 p.m. Monday in Pettis County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Richard W. Hocking, 25, was driving east on state Route OO at Bunceton Road when he began to pass another vehicle. Hocking overcorrected to avoid a westbound vehicle. Hocking’s car traveled off the right side of the roadway before it overturned and struck a ditch.
Hocking was transported by private vehicle to an unknown hospital.
Woman injured in single-vehicle accident
A woman suffered moderate injuries in an accident at 6:50 p.m. Monday in Pettis County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Melissa A. Schlessleman, 46, of Cole Camp, was driving south on state Route 135 at Providence Road, 12 miles east of Sedalia, when her vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and collided with a ditch. The vehicle returned to the road and traveled off the right side again, colliding with a ditch again. The vehicle then started to overturn, returning to the roadway, and crossed the center of the road before it traveled off the left side of the roadway, coming to a stop on its top.
Schlessleman, who was not wearing a seat belt, was transported by Pettis County Ambulance to University Hospital in Columbia for her injuries.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
