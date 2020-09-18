One seriously injured in Benton crash
A Warsaw man was seriously injured in a crash at 3:55 p.m. Wednesday in Benton County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Donald E. Bradshaw, 77, of Warsaw, was driving north on state Route MM, 348 feet east of state Route 83, when he failed to negotiate a curve. His vehicle traveled off the right side of the road, struck a ditch and overturned.
Bradshaw suffered serious injuries and was taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center in Sedalia by Cole Camp Ambulance District.
Man injured in motorcycle accident
A man was seriously injured in an accident at 7:51 p.m. Wednesday in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Lawrence A. Underwood, 57, of Blue Springs, was driving a motorcycle south on state Route AA at Northwest 500 Road when his vehicle struck an animal in the roadway, causing his vehicle to overturn and eject him.
Underwood suffered serious injuries and was taken to St. Luke’s East in Lee’s Summit by private vehicle.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
