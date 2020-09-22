Pedestrian struck by vehicle in parking lot
A man was injured after being struck by a vehicle in a parking lot at 1:28 a.m. Saturday in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Karma R. Johnson, 49, of Warrensburg, was driving east in a parking lot in the 600 block of Southeast 130rd Road when she struck a pedestrian, Nathan A. Bell, 42, of Florida, who was laying on the ground, and then fled the scene.
Johnson was arrested at 3:17 a.m. in Johnson County for driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a serious injury crash.
Bell suffered serious injuries and was taken to Research Medical Center in Kansas City by the Johnson County Ambulance District.
Two injured in Johnson crash
Two individuals were injured in a crash at 11:43 a.m. Saturday in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Sue A. Williams, 65, of Malta Bend, was driving east on state Route JJ when she pulled into the path of a southbound vehicle on state Route 13 driven by Rebekah L. Heater, 22, of Warrensburg. Heater’s vehicle then struck the side of Williams’ vehicle.
Williams suffered minor injuries and was taken to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg by the Johnson County Ambulance District. Heater’s juvenile passenger also suffered minor injuries and was taken to WMMC.
One injured in Pettis crash
A woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 12:16 p.m. Sunday in Pettis County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Jill A. Haney, 62, of Sedalia, was driving west on state Route Y when she slowed to make a turn onto Willow Drive. Another westbound vehicle driven by a juvenile overtook Haney’s vehicle and struck the back of her vehicle, causing it to slide off the roadway and strike a brock post.
Haney suffered minor injuries and was taken by private vehicle to Bothwell Regional Health Center in Sedalia.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
