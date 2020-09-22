Three injured in Saline crash
Three individuals were injured in a single-vehicle crash at 4:10 a.m. Monday in Saline County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Kashun M. Williams, 29, of Kansas, was driving west on I-70 at the 86.4-mile marker when her vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
Williams and her juvenile passenger both suffered minor injuries and were taken to University Hospital in Columbia by Saline County Emergency Medical Services.
One injured in Henry crash
A woman was injured in a crash at 11:20 a.m. Monday in Henry County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Frankie J. Phelps, 61, of Montrose, was driving east in the 1600 block of Southwest 700 Road and another vehicle was traveling west driven by William P. Phelps, 37, of Montrose. Both vehicles failed to yield to each other as they approached a narrow section of the roadway.
Frankie suffered minor injuries and was taken to Golden Valley Memorial Healthcare in Clinton by emergency medical services.
One injured in Saline crash
A woman was injured in a crash at 4:16 p.m. Monday in Saline County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Mahala E. Campbell, 20, of Bates City, was driving west on I-70 at the 81.6-mile marker when she struck the rear of another westbound vehicle driven by Ramanpreet Singh, 26, of Kansas. Campbell’s vehicle then traveled off the roadway and struck the median cables.
Campbell suffered minor injuries and was taken to Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall by Saline County Emergency Medical Services.
Two injured in Saline crash
Two individuals were injured in a crash at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday in Saline County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Agnes V. Lawrence, 64, of Slater, was driving west on state Route 240, approximately .25 miles south of 240th Road, when she experienced a medical episode, causing the vehicle to cross the center line and travel off the right side of the roadway. The vehicle then traveled into the eastbound lane, struck a ditch and overturned.
Lawrence and her passenger, Tenisha M. Bryson, 41, of Slater, both experienced minor injuries and were taken to University Hospital in Columbia by Saline County Emergency Medical Services.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
