Two injured in Saline crash
Two individuals were injured in a crash at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday in Saline County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, David B. McDowell, 55, of Brookfield, was driving north on state Route 41, north of 275th Road, when he suffered a medical incident and the vehicle traveled off the left side of the road, struck a cornfield and came to rest.
McDowell and his passenger Benjamin J. Graves, 44, of Bosworth, both suffered minor injuries and were both taken to Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall by Saline County Emergency Medical Services.
One arrested in Johnson crash
A man was seriously injured and arrested in a crash at 9:32 p.m. Tuesday in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Tyler J. Skelton, 17, of Chilhowee, was driving west on state Route 2, just east of Southwest 271st Road, when his vehicle traveled off the left side of the road. Skelton overcorrected, causing the vehicle to return to the road and travel off the right side. The vehicle then overturned, ejecting Skelton before hitting a fence and two trees.
Skelton suffered serious injuries and was taken to Research Medical Center in Kansas City.
Skelton was arrested at 10:05 p.m. in Johnson County for driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving and no seat belt.
One injured in Johnson crash
A man was injured in an accident at 5:48 a.m. Wednesday in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Dusten R. Sanders, 24, of Centerview, was driving east on U.S. Route 50, east of Devasher Road, when he swerved to avoid an animal in the road, causing his vehicle to travel off the road and strike the ground, a stump and utility pole.
Sanders suffered minor injuries and was taken to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg by Johnson County Ambulance District.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
