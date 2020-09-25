Juvenile injured in Johnson crash
A 3-year-old was injured in a crash at 3 p.m. Wednesday in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Alison G. Soper, 33, of Whiteman Air Force Base, was stopped at a stop sign on state Route DD at state Route 23 when she proceeded forward to make a right turn. Her vehicle was then struck by a vehicle driven by Seth J. Deschon, 21, of Warrensburg.
Soper’s passenger, a 3-year-old, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg by Johnson County Ambulance District.
One injured in Johnson crash
A man was injured in an ATV crash at 12:21 p.m. Thursday in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Timothy F. Stegmair, 26, of Kingsville, was driving an ATV southbound on Southwest 75th Road, east of Southwest 161st Road, when his vehicle traveled off the south side of the road and overturned. Stegmair was ejected and the vehicle came to rest on top of him.
Stegmair suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence by the Johnson County Ambulance District.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.