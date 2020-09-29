Sedalia man injured in Pettis crash
A man was injured in a crash at 12:01 a.m. Friday in Pettis County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Carter I. Knoernschild, 18, of Sedalia, was driving north on state Route 127 at Hinken Road when he failed to negotiate a right turn, causing his vehicle to overturn.
Knoernschild suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center in Sedalia by private vehicle.
One injured in Johnson crash
A woman was injured in a crash at 5:48 p.m. Saturday in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Rihana K. Grewal, 17, of Warrensburg, was driving north on state Route 58 near Southwest 700 Road when her vehicle began skidding as it exited a curve. Her vehicle then traveled over the center of the road, traveled off the right side of the road and struck a ditch.
Grewal suffered minor injuries and was taken to Research Medical Center in Kansas City by the Johnson County Ambulance District.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.