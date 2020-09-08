One injured in three-vehicle crash
A man was injured in a three-vehicle crash at 9 a.m. Monday in Benton County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, two vehicles driven by Caleb B. Bender, 21, of Knob Noster, and James E. Jones, 39, of Lebanon, were southbound on U.S. Route 65, south of state Route AA, while a northbound vehicle was driven by Daryl L. Patton, 64, of Kansas. Jones slowed to make a turn and his vehicle was struck by Bender’s. Patton’s vehicle was then struck and traveled off the left side of the road.
Jones suffered minor injuries and was taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach by Warsaw-Lincoln Ambulance District.
Woman injured in Benton crash
A woman was injured in a crash at 11:50 a.m. Monday in Benton County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Jeremy G. Miller, 34, of Warsaw, was driving north on state Route 7, south of Lickingteller Avenue at the south junction, when his dog jumped into his lap, causing his vehicle to cross the center of the road. His vehicle was then T-boned by a southbound vehicle driven by Mitchell S. Mullen, 20, of Sedalia.
Mullen suffered minor injuries and was taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center in Sedalia by private vehicle.
Two injured in Pettis crash
Two individuals were injured in a crash at 12:42 p.m. Monday in Pettis County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Robert A. Jackson, 62, of Columbia, was driving north on U.S. Route 65, south of Elm Hills Boulevard, when he fell asleep, causing the vehicle to travel off the left side of the road. His vehicle then struck a vehicle that was parked and unoccupied. His towed unit also broke free and struck multiple items that were on a private lot.
Jackson suffered minor injuries and was treated and released on scene. His passenger, Melinda M. Jackson, 50, of Columbia, suffered serious injuries and was taken to University Hospital in Columbia by Pettis County Ambulance District.
Teens injured in Pettis crash
Two teenagers were injured in a crash at 3:43 p.m. Monday in Pettis County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Anton V. Zaikin, 17, of Sedalia, was driving east on state Route V, one mile east of U.S. Route 65, and was traveling in the westbound lane when an oncoming vehicle approached. Zaikin swerved to avoid the vehicle and overcorrected. His vehicle went off the roadway, striking an embankment and fence post before overturning. Zaikin and his passenger were both ejected from the vehicle.
Zaikin suffered serious injuries and was taken to University Hospital in Columbia. His passenger, Timothy Gladush, 18, of Sedalia, also suffered serious injuries and was taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center in Sedalia.
Man seriously injured in Johnson crash
A man was seriously injured in a crash at 4:50 p.m. Monday in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Dustin D. Richardson, 33, of Blue Springs, was driving at a high rate of speed northbound on Northwest 2001st Road, a half-mile south of Northwest 500th Road, when his vehicle traveled off the road and struck a fence post and tree.
Richardson suffered serious injuries and was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital East in Lee’s Summit.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
