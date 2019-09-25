Three seriously injured in Johnson County crash
Three individuals were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash at 7:26 a.m. Tuesday.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a 16-year-old was driving southbound on U.S. Route 50 at state Route M when they traveled into the path of another westbound vehicle while attempting to cross an intersection. The other vehicle was driven by Tyler J. Fick, 27, of Freeburg.
Fick suffered serious injuries and was taken to Research Medical Center in Kansas City by Johnson County Ambulance District. The juvenile driver was seriously injured and taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital by LifeFlight Air Ambulance. Their passenger, another juvenile, 15, also suffered serious injuries and was taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital by JCAD.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.