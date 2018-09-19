Injury accident in Sedalia
A woman was hurt in a two-vehicle collision in Sedalia at 7:25 a.m. Friday.
A Sedalia Police Department officer responded to South Montgomery Avenue at East 10th Street where Magen R. Read, of Smithton, said another vehicle traveled through the intersection and struck her car, according to an SPD accident report.
Read was traveling north on South Montgomery Avenue when it appeared the second vehicle, driven by Cesilia Vazquez, of the 300 block of North New York Avenue, had slowed. Instead, it came across the intersection and struck the driver-side of Read’s vehicle.
With the help of a family member for translation, Vazquez told the officer she was driving east on East 10th Street and stopped at the stop sign. She said she didn’t see Read’s vehicle, possibly because of sun glare, and continued through the intersection.
Vazquez was unhurt in the accident. Read said she wasn’t wearing a seat belt during the collision and complained of knee pain. The Pettis County Ambulance District took her to a local hospital for evaluation of injuries.
Motorcyclist crashes in Pettis County
A man was ejected and injured in a motorcycle accident at 11:50 p.m. Saturday in Pettis County.
Stacey L. Combs, 36, of Higginsville, was driving north on state Route 127 at Crawford Road when he failed to negotiate a left curve, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.
He drove off the left side of the roadway where his motorcycle overturned. Combs was ejected as his motorcycle crashed.
He was wearing a helmet and suffered moderate injuries. The Pettis County Ambulance District took him to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg.
Sedalians hurt in airborne accident
Two Sedalians were injured after their vehicle went airborne Monday in Benton County.
At 2:10 a.m., David L. Matthews, 22, was northbound on state Route 83 at Branch Avenue when he traveled off the left side of the roadway, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.
His vehicle struck an embankment and a road sign before launching into the air. It traveled over the intersecting roadway and overturned after impacting the ground. The vehicle came to a rest on its wheels.
Neither Matthews nor a passenger, Lucio Vasquez, 19, was wearing a seat belt during the crash. Matthews sustained minor wounds while Vazquez had moderate injuries.
The Warsaw-Lincoln Ambulance District took both to Bothwell Regional Health Center.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
