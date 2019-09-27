Two seriously injured in Henry County crash
Two people were seriously injured in a crash Wednesday evening in Henry County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Lester E. Gordon, 54, of Kimberling City, was driving northbound on state Route 13, south of Northeast 1270 Road, at 6:50 p.m. when another vehicle failed to yield to him.
The other vehicle, driven by Steven J. Collins, 33, of Lowry City, pulled into the path of Gordon’s vehicle, causing Gordon’s vehicle to strike Collins’.
Gordon suffered minor injuries and refused medical treatment. His passenger, Shirley I. Jones, 78, of Kimberling City, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Truman Medical Center by Golden Valley Emergency Medical Services. Collins also suffered serious injuries and was taken to Research Medical Center by Lifeflight Eagle.
One seriously injured in accident
A man was seriously injured late Thursday morning in a Morgan County single-vehicle accident.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Johnathon T. Roach, 23, of Stover, was traveling southbound on state Route D, one-tenth of a mile north of Sunny Lane, at 11:13 a.m. Roach’s vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and Roach overcorrected. His vehicle then traveled off the right side of the road and struck a fence and a tree.
Roach suffered serious injuries and was taken to University Hospital by University of Missouri Air Care.
The report showed Roach was not wearing a safety device.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
