Pilot Grove man hurt in crash
One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident at 4:15 p.m. Monday in Pettis County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Luis Mora, 22, of Sedalia, was driving east on Ball Road when he pulled into the path of a northbound semi-truck on U.S. Route 65 driven by Ricky W. Moore, 58. After the impact, Moore’s vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and overturned.
Moore was taken by the Pettis County Ambulance District to Bothwell Regional Health Center with minor injuries.
Reports indicate Mora and Moore were wearing a seat belt.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.