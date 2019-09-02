Woman seriously injured in Morgan accident
A woman was seriously injured after falling out of a vehicle in an accident Saturday night.
According to a Missouri State Highway report, Matthew L. Zigler, 40, of West Plains, was driving eastbound on state Route TT at state Route 5 when he attempted a U-turn. The passenger door opened and the passenger, Wendy M. Zigler, 44, of West Plains, fell out of the vehicle, striking her head.
Wendy suffered serious injuries and was taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach by ambulance.
The report states Wendy was not wearing a safety device.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
