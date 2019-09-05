Three injured in Johnson crash
Three Warrensburg residents were injured in a crash at 5:44 p.m. Tuesday in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Abram M. Britton, 43, was driving southbound on state Route Y at Southeast 251 Road when he failed to stop at a stop sign.
Britton drove into the path of another vehicle driven by Kyle R. Schalk, 30. Britton’s vehicle struck the front right corner of Schalk’s.
Britton was seriously injured and was taken to Research Hospital in Kansas City by Life Flight Eagle. His passenger, Sara W. Whatley, 59, was also seriously injured and was taken to Research Hospital by Johnson County Ambulance District.
Schalk suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence by JCAD.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.