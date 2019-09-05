Man seriously injured in Johnson accident
A man was seriously injured in an accident at 9:01 p.m. Wednesday in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Spencer A. Hanes, 21, of Warrensburg, was driving northbound on Old Missouri Route 13 at state Route 13 when his vehicle crossed the center of the roadway. Hanes traveled off the roadway, down an embankment, and his vehicle struck a ditch.
Hanes suffered serious injuries and was taken to Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence by Johnson County Ambulance District.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
