Tipton man killed
A Tipton man was pronounced dead Friday after a four-wheeler crash in Moniteau County.
At 5:44 p.m., Chester E. York, 78, was driving a four-wheeler on a gravel driveway in the 7200 block of Seed House Road in Tipton, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. The vehicle began to slide and overturned.
The Mid-MO Ambulance District took York to St. Mary’s Hospital in Jefferson City where a doctor later pronounced him dead. It is unknown whether York was wearing a helmet during the crash.
Collision kills motorcyclist
A motorcyclist was killed in a Morgan County collision at 8:19 p.m. Friday.
Alan R. Anderson, 61, of Cole Camp, was following Ronald D. Williams as both drove their motorcycles west on U.S. Route 52, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.
Williams was making a right turn onto state Route 135 when Anderson struck the rear of his motorcycle. Anderson then struck a south-facing Jeep that was stopped at the intersection stop sign.
Anderson suffered fatal injuries in the collision and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a helmet during the accident.
Two cars collide on MO 52
Two people were hurt in a rear-end collision at 10:45 a.m. Saturday in Morgan County.
Amanda V. Springer, 35, of Stover, was stopped while waiting to make a left turn off of state Route 52 just west of Route T when John G. Zans, 46, of Sugar Creek, struck the rear of her vehicle, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.
Springer and a passenger in Zans’ vehicle, Richard L. Watts, 45, of Stover, suffered moderate injuries. Both were wearing seat belts during the collision.
Springer and Watts both went by ambulance to Capital Region Medical Center in Jefferson City.
Man ejected in Johnson County
A man is in serious condition after being ejected in a crash at 2:12 p.m. Saturday in Johnson County.
Zachary P. Frana, 22, of Warrensburg, was driving a Kawasaki vehicle just west of Northwest 671st Road when he traveled off the left side of the roadway, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. The vehicle overturned and ejected Frana.
Frana was wearing a helmet and suffered serious injuries. An air ambulance helicopter flew him to Research Medical Center in Kansas City.
Motorcycle ejects two
Two people were ejected from a motorcycle at 3:25 p.m. Saturday in Benton County.
Misty K. Schwartz, 40, of Warsaw, was driving the motorcycle on westbound state Route 52 at Route W when a vehicle ahead of her slowed for traffic, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.
Schwartz slammed on the brakes, causing her to lose control of the motorcycle. She and a passenger were ejected. Both were wearing helmets.
Schwartz suffered serious injuries and flew in a helicopter to University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia. The passenger, Letisha D. Schwartz, 32, of Warsaw, received treatment at Bothwell Regional Health Center.
Versailles woman’s vehicle overturns
A woman was hurt after her vehicle overturned in Morgan County at 5:15 p.m. Sunday.
Hannah M. Newman, 21, of Versailles, was driving north on Ivy Bend Road at Snider Drive when she traveled off the right side of the roadway, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.
She overcorrected, bringing her truck back onto the roadway. The truck skidded off the left side, struck a ditch and overturned.
Newman was not wearing a seat belt and had minor injuries. She went in an ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
