One seriously injured in Saline accident
A 13-year-old was seriously injured in an accident Monday afternoon in Saline County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Charles W. Hostetter, 71, of Slater, was driving eastbound on Moccasin Trail, north of 270th Road, when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road. The vehicle overturned and came to rest on its wheels.
Hostetter suffered minor injuries. His passenger, Autumn R. Gier, 13, of Slater, suffered serious injuries. Both were taken to University Hospital in Columbia by Slater emergency medical services.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
