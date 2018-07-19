Woman hurt in Johnson crash
A woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 12:05 p.m. Thursday in Johnson County.
Pamela J. Wilkes, 62, of Warrensburg, was driving south on Northeast 501st Road south of Northwest 400th Road when she traveled off the right side of the street and struck a ditch, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.
Wilkes was wearing a seat belt and suffered minor injuries. The Johnson County Ambulance District took her to Western Missouri Medical Center for treatment.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sedalia Police Department reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
