This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
July 17
10:30 a.m.: Daryan Michael Harrison, 22, of Sedalia, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of an illegal weapon and operating a vehicle without a valid license. An officer stopped a vehicle on South Missouri Avenue at West 18th Street for failing to signal a turn. Dispatch informed the officer that the driver, Harrison, didn’t have a valid license. The officer arrested Harrison and received his consent to search the vehicle. The search reportedly revealed an illegal weapon, drug paraphernalia and a controlled substance.
Incidents
July 16
4:35 p.m.: An officer responded to a business in the 3200 block of West Broadway Boulevard for a report of shoplifting. He learned a juvenile was caught stealing a bottle of alcohol and a Bluetooth speaker, with a total theft value of $54.85. The officer obtained the juvenile’s information and released him to his mother. He sent a referral to the Pettis County Juvenile Office.
July 17
8:30 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 1000 block of South Merriam Avenue for a report of domestic assault. He spoke with an injured victim, who completed a statement of the incident. The officer was unable to contact the suspect but is sending the case to the prosecutor for review.
10:40 a.m.: An officer took a report in the police station lobby of a failure to return rental property. The complainant said a suspect rented a vehicle from his business, and the mandatory return date had passed Saturday. The suspect still has yet to bring back the vehicle. The complainant said the business wished to pursue charges. The officer is submitting charges against the suspect.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
July 17
7:55 p.m.: David S. Jasper was arrested on charges of failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, resisting arrest, driving with a suspended license, careless and imprudent driving resulting in an accident, possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Deputies attempted to stop Jasper’s vehicle, as he was reportedly a suspect of a physical altercation. He led the deputies on a short pursuit. The chase ended in the 1100 block of East 15th Street where his vehicle crashed through support beams of a deck at his residence. Deputies arrested Jasper and placed him on 24-hour hold at the Pettis County Jail.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
July 17
10:30 p.m.: Mickey L. Atteberry, 60, of Stover, was arrested in Morgan County on charges of felony unlawful use of a weapon and fourth-degree assault.
