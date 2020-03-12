Charges submitted for driver driving into deck
According to a Sedalia Police Department report, officers responded to the area of East Broadway Boulevard and South Emmett Avenue for a report of a vehicle accident. The caller stated the driver had struck a wooden deck in the 1600 block of East Broadway Boulevard. The caller also said the driver was leaving the scene on foot.
According to the report, the vehicle driven by Skyler C. Zane, 21, of the 900 block of East 13th Street, crossed over South Emmett Avenue traveling west. It then went into a driveway, through the yard and struck a deck.
Officers located Zane a short distance away. Zane said she had no injuries from the accident but had fallen in the roadway causing injury to her face. She said she was not sure what had caused the accident but she had “blacked out.” She was released to Pettis County Ambulance District for medical treatment. Charges of driving while intoxicated, driving while suspended, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident and endangering the welfare of a child are being submitted.
Two injured in Johnson crash
Two men were injured in a single-vehicle crash at 4:35 Wednesday on state Route 13.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Wyatt L. Adams, 23, of Trenton, was driving north on state Route 13 at Northwest 770 Road when he swerved to avoid an uninvolved vehicle turning left. Adams’ vehicle then traveled off the right shoulder, into a ditch and overturned.
Adams suffered moderate injuries and his passenger Jarvis L. Collins, 19, of Trenton, suffered minor injuries. Both were taken to Western Missouri Medical Center.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
