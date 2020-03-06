During daily meetings March 2-6, the Pettis County Commission:
• Continued to meet with engineering firms for the Governor’s Cost Share Program on north U.S. Highway 65. Commissioners met with representatives from Cochran Engineering and Olsson to discuss the project.
• Approved use of the first-floor courtroom for spotter training.
• The census for the Pettis County Jail for the week of March 2 is 189 inmates.
The Pettis County Commission meets at 9 a.m. Monday through Friday in Commission Chambers on the second floor of the Pettis County Courthouse.
To make an appointment or to request an issue be placed on the commission’s agenda, call the Pettis County Clerk’s Office at 660-826-5000 ext. 410.
