This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Incidents
March 31
12:37 a.m.: The Sedalia Fire Department was dispatched to the 700 block of East Fifth Street for a report of a van on fire. Upon SPD’s arrival, a van parked on the road was found on fire. Contact was made with the owner who stated while they were in their residence they noticed an orange glow in front of their residence. They stated they looked outside and found their van on fire.
March 30
8:19 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to a business on Clinton Road for a report of a burglary. An employee stated on March 28 someone cut the business’ fence, causing an estimated $172 worth of damage. The reporting party stated they would be doing an inventory of the business’s items to see if anything was stolen.
10:25 a.m.: An officer responded to a business in the 700 block of North Osage Avenue for a damage report. An employee stated the front window of the business had been shattered. At the time of the report, it was unknown how the window was damaged.
6:22 p.m.: An officer responded to the 300 block of West 24th Street for a report of harassment. The complainant stated their juvenile child had received threatening messages regarding previously filing a police report against a juvenile suspect. A juvenile referral was completed for the suspect.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
March 25
5 p.m.: Deputies responded to the 26000 block of Florence Road for a call of shots fired. Travis Lawson was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon.
March 27
6:44 p.m.: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on state Route HH, west of TangleNook Road. The driver, Ahmad Dupree, was arrested for driving with a revoked license, driving while intoxicated and possession of marijuana.
Incidents
March 27
8:22 p.m.: A deputy met with an individual at the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office who stated they had recently been assaulted by a male subject in the 1400 block of Boonville Road.
3:46 a.m.: Deputies located an illegal dumping site near an open water source in the area of Limestone Valley Road. Evidence was collected and suspects were being sought at the time of the report.
March 29
12:23 a.m.: Deputies were conducting business checks in the area of New York Avenue and 28th Street when they located several pull-behind RVs had been broken into. There were no suspects at the time of the report.
6 a.m.: Deputies investigated a burglary in the area of state Route AA and Voting House Road. The investigation was ongoing at the time of the report.
