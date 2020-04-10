This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
April 8
9:06 a.m.: Sedalia police responded to a subject check in the 3100 block of West Broadway Boulevard. Officers determined the subject was okay, however, damage to the vehicle indicated it had been involved in an accident. Officers were able to locate evidence in the 2900 block of West Broadway Boulevard where the vehicle had struck three parking lot signs before returning to the roadway. Sergey S. Zykin, 20, of the 27300 block of Anderson School Road, was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident and improper lane usage.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
Aprils 8
10:35 a.m.: Clayton R. McMullin, 30, of Sunrise Beach, was arrested in Johnson County for a misdemeanor Camden County warrant and driving with a revoked license.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.