This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
April 12
2:20 a.m.: Officers were dispatched to Scott Joplin Court for a disturbance. The suspect was arrested for peace disturbance and put in the back seat of a patrol car. While the suspect was in the patrol car she removed the handcuffs from her wrist. While an officer was standing next to the door of the vehicle, the suspect pushed the door with substantial force into the officer. Deanna K. Gilmore, 29, of West 10th Street, was arrested for misdemeanor fourth-degree assault and escape from custody.
Incidents
April 4
10:58 a.m.: An officer responded to the Sedalia Animal Shelter for a property damage report. An employee stated a vehicle drove the dog walking trail and damaged two culverts. The vehicle also damaged two concrete parking blocks and drove through the grass in the front of the building. The vehicle and suspect have been identified. The total value of the damage is approximately $640. Charges of careless driving and destruction of city property had been sent to the prosecutor at the time of the report.
April 8
2:35 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to a report of a house fire with unknown people inside. Upon arrival, the officer could see smoke and flames coming out of the windows. The Sedalia Fire Department and the Pettis County Ambulance District arrived at the scene. The firemen entered the residence and put out the fire. The officer was informed shortly after there was no one inside. The residents were notified and came to the scene. The officer was also informed by the SFD the fire did not appear to be purposefully set.
April 10
12:35 p.m.: An officer responded to the 300 block of West 10th Street regarding a burglary no longer in process. A house was broken into and several items were stolen. The total value of stolen items was $670.89 and the value of the property damage was $100. The investigation was ongoing at the time of the report.
April 11
3:46 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the area of Sixth Street and Dal Whi Mo Court in reference to a vehicle check. The officer found a vehicle with damage to the windshield and both driver’s side windows. The owner confirmed the damage was new and estimated the damage around $500. No arrests had been made at the time of the report.
6:42 p.m.: An officer was patrolling the 1200 block of South Limit Avenue when they were flagged down by a citizen at a business. The individual said he had been assaulted by another individual. A witness came forward and said they saw the assault. The officer made contact with the suspect over the phone where they admitted to the assault. The suspect refused to meet with the officer to be issued a summons since they had active warrants for their arrest. The officer will be submitting charges to the city prosecutor against the suspect.
April 12
12:13 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to a business in the 3500 block of West Broadway Boulevard in reference to a subject with a gun. Upon arrival, the suspect was not located. Contact was made with the caller who said there was a man at their door with a gun. The caller did not wish to pursue charges.
9:11 a.m.: Officers were dispatched to the area of West Fourth Street and Dal Whi Mo Court in reference to a property damage report. Several vehicles in the area were damaged in the early morning hours.
5:28 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 1400 block of West 11th Street in reference to a disturbance. The complainant said they had been assaulted by an individual known to them. The suspect was not located. A request for charges of third-degree domestic assault has been submitted.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
April 11
4:12 a.m.: Michael J. Kubarek, 25, of Warrensburg, was arrested in Johnson County for driving while intoxicated, speeding and no insurance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.