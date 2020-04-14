This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
April 8
1:42 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 600 block of South Massachusetts Avenue for a vehicle that crashed into a pole. The driver had left the scene, but witnesses indicated the driver was intoxicated when the crash occurred. The driver walked back to the scene shortly after the officers’ arrival and admitted to being under the influence of alcohol. John C. Paxton, 60, of the 600 block of Washington Avenue, was arrested for felony driving while intoxicated.
April 9
4:16 p.m.: A complainant called to report a harassing phone call. The suspect threatened the employees of a business, causing them to fear for their safety. The suspect was later located, identified and arrested. Gerald C. Knorr Jr., 60, of Sedalia, was arrested for harassment.
Incidents
April 9
1:23 p.m.: An officer took a burglary/theft report in the 100 block of West Pacific Street. The complainant said an individual entered their storage unit and stole items valued at $1,000. No arrests had been made at the time of the report.
3:17 p.m.: An officer took a burglary report from individuals in the 900 block of West Third Street. The complainant said someone forced entry into their storage unit and stole items. While inside that unit, the suspect(s) made entry into another unit through a wall, also stealing items. The burglary is said to have occurred April 6, when a witness observed the suspect(s) breaking into a unit. No arrests had been made at the time of the report.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
April 13
6:55 p.m.: Andrew R. Phelps, 38, of Bates City, was arrested in Johnson County for driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest.
April 14
12:58 p.m.: Vladislav Ledvitch, 44, of Redding, California, was arrested in Saline County for two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.