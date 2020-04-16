This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Incidents
April 14
4:20 p.m.: An officer responded to the area of East 10th Street and South Lafayette Avenue for a complainant who stated they found a kitchen knife in the area while walking. The knife was collected and placed in evidence as found property.
8:37 p.m.: An officer responded to the area of East Main Street and South Washington Avenue for a report of a stolen vehicle being chased by the victim in another vehicle. Both vehicles were stopped in the 100 block of South Lamine Avenue for an investigation. The vehicle was returned to the owner and the reported suspect was released without charges.
