This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Incidents
April 15
6:45 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to South Engineer Avenue for a property damage report. The complainant stated that sometime within the last 24 hours damage had occurred to their vehicle estimated at approximately $1,000. The complainant was unsure how or where the incident occurred.
April 16
3:30 p.m.: An officer was dispatched for a burglary report and the complainant stated the burglary occurred March 11. Multiple items were stolen from a residence totaling $2,640.
5:52 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the SPD lobby in reference to a theft. The caller stated they had been scammed by Amazon. The caller said they contacted customer service at Amazon and they requested the caller provide personal information and go purchase gift cards from a local store. The caller said they downloaded an application on their phone as directed and additional charges were made on their checking account. There had been no arrests at the time of the report.
