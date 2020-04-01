This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
March 31
11:43 p.m.: An officer observed a vehicle eastbound on West 16th Street and South Ohio Avenue with a headlight out. The officer recognized the vehicle to be driven by a subject without a license. The vehicle was stopped in the 1500 block of East 16th Street. Andrew J.M. Lange, 20, of the 2800 block of South Grand Avenue, was arrested for operating a vehicle without a valid license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
Incidents
March 30
4:37 p.m.: An officer responded to South Engineer Avenue for a report of a sexual assault. The complainant identified the suspect. At the time of the report, the suspect had not been located for questioning and no arrests had been made.
March 31
8:40 a.m.: An officer responded to a business in the 2800 block of East 12th Street for a property damage report. The owner stated someone damaged two rear garage door windows valued at $100. The suspect had not been located at the time of the report.
4:06 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to a business in the 1700 block of West Broadway Boulevard. The complainant said around 1:15 a.m. a male subject came into the business and urinated on the counter and rug and left.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
March 31
11:41 p.m.: Jaeden L. Schliem, 19, of Adrian, was arrested in Henry County for misdemeanor possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding.
