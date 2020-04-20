This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
April 15
12:29 a.m.: A theft of several items totaling more than $1,000 and property damage less than $750 was reported from an establishment in the 2900 block of West Broadway Boulevard. At 10:51 p.m. the suspects were located and after an investigation, both were arrested. Wesley A. Franken, 32, of the 600 block of North Osage Avenue, was arrested for stealing, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of an illegal weapon, driving while revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and second-degree property damage. Nichole C. Paxton, 35, of the 600 block of North Osage Avenue, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of an illegal weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, stealing, and second-degree property damage.
April 17
10:36 p.m.: Officers responded to Brianna Boulevard for a report of a domestic assault. Both parties had an apparent injury but refused transport for treatment. Austin R. Turner, 20, of Brianna Boulevard, was arrested for second-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.
April 19
1:21 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 1600 block of South Ingram Avenue for a report of domestic assault. Fights among four domestic partners had occurred and the primary physical aggressor was arrested. Gage A. Fancher, 20, of the 1600 block of South Ingram Avenue, was arrested for two counts of second-degree domestic assault.
Incidents
April 17
1:08 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 1900 block of South Lamine Avenue regarding a rape that occurred in March. A suspect was identified.
April 18
7:32 p.m.: An officer took a report of a theft from a business in the 3200 block of West Broadway Boulevard. The complainant reported on April 16 a known subject left the store with $283.97 worth of merchandise without paying. The suspect could not be located at the time of the report. Charges of burglary and theft were being requested through the Pettis County Prosecuting Attorney.
April 19
12:23 a.m.: An officer responded to the 2300 block of South Engineer Avenue at the request of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office to check the area for a possible stolen vehicle. The owners of the vehicle had received information about the location of the vehicle which had been stolen out of Benton County April 18. The vehicle was located and returned to its owners. The incident was under investigation in Benton County at the time of the report.
4:44 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to Housel Park for five to six people spray painting near the basketball court. After the investigation, it was determined that several hundred dollars in damage was caused by juveniles, consisting of several city property items spray painted. The juveniles were released pending referral to the Pettis County Juvenile Office.
9:34 a.m.: An individual in the 900 block of East 15th Street contacted the police department about a firearm found in their backyard. The firearm was not entered as stolen and was loaded. It was not clear how the firearm ended up in the location. It was recovered and placed into evidence for safekeeping.
2:24 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 2300 block of West Main Street for a report of identity theft. The complainant stated on April 15 they were contacted by a collections agency about a purchase for $1,369.89 which was made in Las Vegas in March. The complainant stated he did not make the purchase. There had been no arrests at the time of the report and the individual was advised to contact the Las Vegas Metro Police if they wanted to pursue charges.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
April 17
9:19 a.m.: Kyle E. Cooper, 48, of Warrensburg, was arrested in Johnson County for driving while intoxicated, no insurance and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway.
April 18
Robert J. Howland, 59, of Grain Valley, was arrested in Benton County for driving while intoxicated, driving with a revoked license and littering.
9:48 p.m.: Jeffrey L. Summers, 58, of Warsaw, was arrested in Benton County for driving while intoxicated.
April 19
1:17 a.m.: James L. Burcham, 33, of Springfield, was arrested for a felony probation and parole warrant, driving while revoked, speeding and no seat belt.
10:29 a.m.: Terry J. Sieleman, 41, of Appleton City, was arrested in Henry County for two felony St. Clair County warrants and driving with a suspended license.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.