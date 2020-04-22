This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
April 21
1:59 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of East Fifth Street in reference to a theft report. A computer check on one of the subjects showed he had an active Clinton warrant. A search incident to the subject's arrest revealed he was in possession of a meth pipe and THC edible. James T. Carter, 57, of East Fifth Street, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and the warrant.
3:55 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to a business in the 3200 block West Broadway Boulevard for a report of trespassing. The caller stated there was a subject who had been trespassing at the store. Robert E. L. Mrazek, 30, of the 600 block of North Quincy Avenue, was arrested for first-degree trespassing.
Incidents
April 21
2:44 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the area of East Fourth Street and South Summit Avenue for a theft. The caller stated on April 20 a subject they were giving a ride to stole a handgun out of their vehicle.
