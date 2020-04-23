This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
April 20
1:15 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to a business in the 200 block of West Broadway Boulevard in reference to a highly intoxicated subject in a black, two-door car. After an investigation, it was determined the subject was driving while intoxicated. Dillon M. Sola, 22, of Gravois Mills, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and driving with a revoked license.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
April 22
5:13 p.m.: Pamela J. Gross, 58, of Kingsville, was arrested in Henry County for driving while intoxicated, no seat belt and failure to maintain the right half of the road.
5:56 p.m.: Michael J. Leavy, 27, of Warrensburg, was arrested in Johnson County for first-degree felony tampering with a motor vehicle, driving with a suspended license, unlawful registration and receiving a stolen license plate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.