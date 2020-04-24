This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
April 15
2:38 p.m.: Officers took a report of a burglary that occurred at a business in the 100 block of West Pacific Street. Property inside the business was taken and damaged. Through an investigation, a suspect was developed and eventually arrested. Wesley A. Franken, 32, of Sedalia, was arrested for second-degree burglary.
April 22
4:23 p.m.: An individual came to the SPD lobby to report a violation of a full order of protection. The individual stated the suspect pulled up next to their vehicle in the area of 16th Street and South Limit Avenue and tried to engage in a conversation with them. Kevin R. DeFoe, 39, of the 2000 block of South Warren Avenue, was arrested for violating the full protection order, stalking and driving with a suspended license.
April 23
7:03 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to the area of West Seventh Street and South Missouri Avenue in reference to a disturbance. Officers spoke to subjects involved and one was found to have a Henry County warrant. While waiting for confirmation on the warrant the subject fled but was apprehended after a short foot chase. Jennifer L. Neighbors, 36, of Higginsville, was arrested for felony resisting arrest.
Incidents
April 23
11:56 a.m.: An individual reported that overnight someone entered their vehicle parked in the 300 block of West Fourth Street. The suspect(s) stole two cellphones and attempted to burn a backpack containing a $700 laptop. There was minor fire damage and the fire was possibly extinguished by the overnight rainfall. There was no suspect information at the time of the report.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
April 23
1:23 p.m.: Dawna G. Elan, 59, of Kansas City, was arrested in Saline County for two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.
3:40 p.m.: Michael G. Ramey-Pennington, 30, of Columbia, was arrested in Saline County for felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.