This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
April 24
9:04 a.m.: An officer responded to a business in the 3000 block of South Limit Avenue for a theft that had just occurred. The suspect was tracked to an address in the 2500 block of South Stewart Avenue and was confirmed to have two active warrants and an active protection order which they were in violation of. Avery N. Williamson, 29, of the 2500 block of South Stewart Avenue, was arrested for the two warrants, violating the protection order and stealing.
April 25
7:42 a.m.: An officer responded to a traffic complaint of a vehicle that had traveled through Sedalia eastbound on West Broadway Boulevard running red lights and swerving in and out of traffic. The vehicle was located at South Limit Avenue and 16th Street and the officer attempted to stop the vehicle after they observed it driving erratically. The vehicle did not stop and a vehicle pursuit was initiated, which ended in the 2900 block of West Broadway Boulevard. Ronald J. Koch II, 39, of Roach, was arrested for felony resisting arrest, careless driving, driving while intoxicated, improper lane usage, failure to stop and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.
10:15 a.m.: An officer made contact with a subject in the 1500 block of West Third Street who had a no-bond probation warrant. The subject fled on foot and was captured after a short foot pursuit. A firearm was located while searching the subject’s belongings. Calvin W. Comfort, 29, of Sedalia, was arrested for the warrant, felony resisting arrest and unlawful possession of a concealable weapon.
April 26
5:58 a.m.: An officer responded to a business near the intersection of West Broadway Boulevard and South Limit Avenue regarding a trespass in progress. The subject was in front of the building and refused to leave the area after being asked several times by management and police. Dustin L. McIlroy, 38, of Sedalia, was arrested for first-degree trespassing.
April 27
12:40 a.m.: Officers conducted a vehicle check in a parking lot in the 1200 block of South Limit Avenue. A check of the vehicle’s VIN showed it was reported stolen out of Benton County in 2018. Further investigation led to a suspect who was in possession of the vehicle’s keys. James M. Steilling, 38, of the 1200 block of South Limit Avenue, was arrested for an active Pettis County warrant and receiving a stolen motor vehicle.
