This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
March 29
2:20 a.m.: A traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle that was speeding at the intersection of Second Street and Quincy Avenue. The officer also knew the owner of the vehicle had a revoked driver’s license. Contact was made with the driver and the revoked status was confirmed. Everett F. Smith IV, 40, of the 900 block of West Second Street, was arrested for driving with a revoked license.
April 1
8:19 p.m.: Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Scott Joplin Court and West Saline Street for an equipment violation. The driver was found to have a parole violation and was arrested. The passenger had three failure to appear warrants and during a search of her bag, methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were located. Nicole R. Chumpraphai, 42, of the 1600 block of South Grand Avenue, was arrested for the warrants, possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Incidents
April 1
6:21 p.m.: Officers took a property damage report from the 200 block of West Avenue. Officers were told the southwest window of the residence had been shot several times with a BB gun between Feb. 21 and April 1. The investigation was ongoing at the time of the event.
7:53 p.m.: Officers responded to Albright Court for a report of a juvenile who was struck by a vehicle. The juvenile sustained moderate injuries to their leg and was transported to Bothwell Regional Health Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.