This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Incidents
April 27
12:04 p.m.: A report was made in regards to a pornographic image being shared in the course of a sixth-grade class being conducted through Zoom on April 24.
April 28
7:58 a.m.: A vehicle was found damaged in the 1200 block of South Hancock Avenue. The damage consisted of a broken rear window valued at about $215. At the time of the report, there was no information on how the window was damaged.
