This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
March 30
12:07 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 1400 block of South Park Avenue to assist with an accident investigation. It was determined the driver was intoxicated and the driver refused to participate in the investigation. Gonzaldo Lucas Medina, 33, of the 700 block of Wilkerson Avenue, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
April 2
12:10 a.m.: An officer observed a vehicle driving slowly down 16th Street make an improper turn onto South Hancock Avenue. The officer also knew the driver had a suspended license and a stop was conducted near 15th Street and Hancock Avenue. The officer could smell the odor of intoxicants coming from the driver. The driver’s suspended status was confirmed and a driving while intoxicated investigation was done. Thomas D. Howerton, 48, of the 900 block of West 11th Street, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and driving with a suspended license.
10:28 a.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of South Ohio Avenue in response to a building check. Contact was made with a code enforcement officer who stated someone was residing in a nearby vacant building. Upon entry, an officer made contact with a male subject who was detained. Mark A. Brookfelt, 26, of the 1600 block of South Engineer Avenue, was arrested for second-degree burglary and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
5:08 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 3000 block of South Limit Avenue for a report of a theft. The caller stated that two suspects had just stolen two scooters and the third suspect was still on scene. The officer made contact with one of the suspects and later placed them under arrest. One of the stolen side-by-sides was later recovered in the area of state Route F. Chelsea Knowles, 31, of Warsaw, was arrested for first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.
April 3
1:24 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to a disturbance at Bothwell Regional Health Center. Upon the officer’s arrival, several staff members controlling a subject who had become aggressive toward staff and refused to leave when asked. The officer attempted to get the subject to leave but he refused. The subject continued to resist while being arrested. Malcolm L. Briscoe Jr., 29, of Sedalia, was arrested for first-degree trespassing, first-degree peace disturbance and misdemeanor resisting arrest.
Incidents
April 2
8:43 a.m.: An officer responded to the intersection of South Missouri Avenue and West Broadway Boulevard regarding property damage. A city employee told the officer the freshly poured concrete for the sidewalk had been vandalized with the estimated value of the damage being $800.
11:06 a.m.: An officer responded to the 1000 block of East 16th Street regarding a burglary not in progress. Items were stolen from the scene valued at $205. The investigation was ongoing at the time of the report.
