This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
April 3
9:28 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 2600 block of Clarendon Road for an injury accident where a truck had hit a large object in the road. After an investigation, it was determined the driver was operating the vehicle while intoxicated. Amy R. Thomas, 35, of the 1000 block of Leone Avenue, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
April 5
3:21 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to a possible intoxicated driver stuck on a curb in the 200 block of West Broadway Boulevard. The driver and occupants took off running and all occupants were captured. It was determined the driver was intoxicated. Gunnar A. Fletcher Zaremba, 17, of the 700 block of North Grand Avenue, was arrested for a Sedalia warrant, driving while intoxicated, unlawful use of a weapon, felony resisting arrest, and unlawful possession of a concealable weapon.
Incidents
April 3
10:43 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 700 block of East Sixth Street for a report of property damage. The reporting person stated someone had broken their windshield and sliced all four tires on their car. No value was given for the damage and there were no suspects or witnesses at the time of the report.
April 5
9:20 p.m.: An officer responded to a business in the 700 block of East Broadway Boulevard for a theft that had just occurred. After an investigation, it was determined the victim was robbed at knifepoint. Suspect information was gathered and approximately $9 worth of items were stolen.
10:16 p.m.: An officer responded to the 400 block of North Park Avenue for a property damage call. The officer made contact with the victim and witness. The witness stated they had seen someone running from the scene and yelling something at them. An estimated $1,000 worth of damage was done to a vehicle parked in front of the residence. There were no suspects at the time of the report.
10:28 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 700 block of North Grand Avenue. During the process of sorting out the aspects of a disturbance, a resident claimed approximately $3,700 was stolen from the residence earlier that day.
April 6
12:43 a.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of North Grand Avenue for a report of a gunshot. Dispatch received a 911 call of an accidental gunshot wound by a resident, with the second resident requesting an ambulance. Officers found the firearm and evidence of a gunshot, but were unable to locate anyone in the residence. The residents self-transported to Bothwell Regional Health Center and the injured party was treated for a gunshot wound to an extremity of the head. At the time of the report, it was not believed the injury was life-threatening.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
April 4
8:14 p.m.: Michelle K. Davidson, 50, of Fordland, was arrested in Henry County for driving while intoxicated.
